FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) -- The FBI is trying to find one of its vehicles that was stolen in downtown Chicago.

In a statement, Special Agent John Althen says the white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 300 block of South Morgan Street at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Althen says that inside the vehicle at the time of the theft were several firearms and tactical gear.

He asks that anyone with information should contact the FBI or the Chicago Police Department.



