FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) -- The FBI is trying to find one of its vehicles that was stolen in downtown Chicago.

In a statement, Special Agent John Althen says the white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 300 block of South Morgan Street at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Althen says that inside the vehicle at the time of the theft were several firearms and tactical gear.

He asks that anyone with information should contact the FBI or the Chicago Police Department.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.