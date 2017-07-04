Several Gander Mountain stores in southern WI to close, reopen as Gander Outdoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. According to a filing with the State Department of Workforce Development, Gander Mountain plans to close nine stores in Wisconsin by August 30. Those stores are in Baraboo, Franklin, Green Bay, Janesville, Kenosha, Onalaska, DeForest, Waukesha and Rothschild. The filing says the closures will affect 371 employees across all nine stores.

Camping World bought Gander Mountain after the bankruptcy filing. Camping World is now taking 57 of the old Gander Mountain stores and turning them into Gander Outdoors stores. That includes the locations in Baraboo, DeForest, Janesville, Kenosha, Onalaska, Rothschild, Sheboygan and Waukesha.

The owner of Camping World told our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV that employees at the old Gander Mountain stores will have to apply for a job with the new company.