Several Gander Mountain stores in southern WI to close, reopen as Gander Outdoors

A Milwaukee couple was stunned when they were charged $898 for taking a ride with Uber after attending Summerfest last week.More >>
A Milwaukee couple was stunned when they were charged $898 for taking a ride with Uber after attending Summerfest last week.More >>
The Madison Police Department confirms it is investigating a murder in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.More >>
The Madison Police Department confirms it is investigating a murder in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.More >>
Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.More >>
Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.More >>
A local chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.More >>
A local chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.More >>
A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.More >>
A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.More >>
Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.More >>
Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.More >>
National Weather Service officials confirm that a third tornado touched down Wednesday, June 28th. In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Green County, an additional tornado also touched down 4 miles west of Janesville.More >>
National Weather Service officials confirm that a third tornado touched down Wednesday, June 28th. In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Green County, an additional tornado also touched down 4 miles west of Janesville.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.More >>
Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
Powerball ticket sales have stopped in Illinois, and even if you won, you'd have to wait until legislators passed a budget to get your winnings. That's leading some Illinoisans to boost lottery ticket sales in Wisconsin.More >>
Powerball ticket sales have stopped in Illinois, and even if you won, you'd have to wait until legislators passed a budget to get your winnings. That's leading some Illinoisans to boost lottery ticket sales in Wisconsin.More >>
A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.More >>
A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day for Operation Dry Water; a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing intoxicated boating over the Fourth of July weekend. Last year authorities say 24 people were arrested for boating under the influence during the three day crackdown.More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day for Operation Dry Water; a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing intoxicated boating over the Fourth of July weekend. Last year authorities say 24 people were arrested for boating under the influence during the three day crackdown.More >>
Every summer, there's a massive Fourth of July celebration in Chetek. The 43rd annual Liberty Fest is a five day long festival that offers a little bit of everything. After the recent tragedies that have plagued the community, this year's festival means a little more to the community.More >>
Every summer, there's a massive Fourth of July celebration in Chetek. The 43rd annual Liberty Fest is a five day long festival that offers a little bit of everything. After the recent tragedies that have plagued the community, this year's festival means a little more to the community.More >>
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.More >>
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.More >>