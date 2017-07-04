Reebok CrossFit Games coming to Madison this August

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is getting ready to host the annual Reebok CrossFit Games this August and organizers of the event were in town to talk more about it.

CrossFit Games Director Dave Castro and top-tier athlete Scott Panchik recently visited the WKOW studios. The games have always been held in California, but this year the event makes the move to Madison. Madison will host the event the next three years.

Castro says about picking the new location, "Honestly the venue, the Alliant Energy Center, provided just what we needed and the surrounding area was great. So a combination of the two provided just what we needed for the games."

Scott has been competing for this particular event since February. "There's a qualification process that's open to anyone in the world. They can compete and do these five weeks of workouts and from there, there's a qualification to Regionals and then Regionals to the CrossFit Games. So it's a lengthy process and these will be the top tier athletes in Madison."

Castro says about 375,000 people went through the original qualification process. That has been whittled down to 40 men and 40 women, who will compete head to head. There's a Ft. Atkinson man competing. He's the only person from Wisconsin.

Single tickets are on sale right now. You can also buy a festival pass. The event runs August 3-6. Click here for more information.