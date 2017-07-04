Mallards recognize former Oscar Mayer employees with a Salute to Wienerville

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison called the Oscar Mayer plant home for the last 98 years, and as the northside of town loses an icon, the Madison Mallards want to honor former employees.

The Madison Mallards will be hosting a Salute to Wienerville on Tuesday, July 4th and all former employees will receive two complimentary game tickets along with two Stoddard’s Country Grove Market Bratwursts.

While the history of the Oscar Mayer plant dates all the way back to 1919, we pick up the story in 2001 when the Madison Mallards came to town. The newest baseball team in town would call Warner Park home, following in the footsteps of the Muskies, Hatters, and Black Wolf, who all folded after low attendance numbers caused the teams to move to other communities.

A centerpiece to the early success of the Mallards was the support of the employees of Oscar Mayer, whom after completing their shift, would enjoy the evening at the Duck Pond. These fans remained loyal as crowds began to grow and interest in Mallards baseball began to rise. Both soon became staples of the northside of Madison: one distinguished by giant Wienermobiles, the other by a loveable duck named Maynard.

Therefore, as part of Salute to Wienerville, all former Oscar Mayer employees are invited to the Duck Pond on Tuesday, July 4th at 5:05 pm, as the Mallards take on the Kingfish in an Independence Day ballgame. There will also be a pre-game recognition of all employees along with a post-game fireworks show, presented by Pepsi.

Tickets can be redeemed at the Mallards office during office hours. Limit one ticket package per former employee.