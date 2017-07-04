Baraboo man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing outside bar - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Baraboo man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing outside bar

Matthew Harvey/Sauk Co. Jail Matthew Harvey/Sauk Co. Jail

BARABOO (WKOW) --  A Baraboo man pleads guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing that started as a bar fight.

Matthew Harvey, 32, entered an Alford plea in Sauk County Circuit Court Monday. An Alford plea is where a defendant pleads guilty, but doesn't admit to the crime. It's essentially acknowledging the evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Harvey pleaded guilty to Felony Murder. Other charges, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Substantial Battery, were dismissed by the district attorney's office. He'll be sentenced in September.

Police say in October of 2015, five men were involved in a fight at a bar in Baraboo. After they were kicked out, the fight continued around the corner. Anthony Inman, 36, of North Freedom, was stabbed to death. Another man, 32-year-old Anthony Peterson of Mauston, had severe injuries from being beaten.

Police arrested Harvey, along with Christopher Nash and Jae Robinson, all from Baraboo. A woman, Amanda Rotar of Baraboo, was also arrested in the case for being a party to the crime of homicide. Police said at the time she was not involved in the fight itself. 

Rotar and Nash's cases are still pending. Robinson was found guilty at trial of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Substantial Battery and is serving a life sentence.

Police release names of suspects and victims in fatal Baraboo stabbing

