Rules about fireworks in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- You don't want to end your Independence Day with a fine; there are laws about fireworks that you need to know before you celebrate.



The general rule is if the firework does not leave the ground and it does not explode, it's most likely okay. If you are sending anything up in the air, you'll need a permit.



Some shops do sell items that you need a permit to set off.



Officer John Phillips from the Wausau Police Department tells our sister station, WAOW, "Just because you can buy it over the counter without providing them a specific piece of paper like a permit, it doesn't mean you can shoot it off wherever you live."



Rules about fireworks vary from city to city. Specific rules should be available on your town's website.



Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says our state law allows the use of "sparklers (not exceeding 36 inches in length), stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers (with less than 1/4 grain of explosive mixture), and novelty devices that spin or move on the ground."



