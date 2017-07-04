Out in the sun? Health Dept. warns about sun poisoning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Out in the sun? Health Dept. warns about sun poisoning

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Health Department gives a sun danger warning to anyone spending time outdoors.

Officials are warning the public about sun poisoning - an extreme case of sunburn.  Certain medications like heart drugs and acne meds can make it worse, experts say.

If you have symptoms like blistering skin, nausea, and dizziness, you should contact a doctor immediately.

Environmental Health Supervisor KT Gallagher told our sister station, WQOW, "We are seeing an increase here locally in Wisconsin on melanoma cases. We want to make sure we have good prevention out there. Prevent sun exposure, use shade, use a sun hat, sunglasses, that kind of thing. Avoid intentional sun exposure."

The Health Department recommends using sunscreen every day, especially if you are out on the water.

