Police: children kill cat with BB gun in Fennimore - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: children kill cat with BB gun in Fennimore

Posted: Updated:

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun.

An officer was called to the 700 block of Garfield Street around 7:35 p.m. Monday for an animal cruelty complaint where one or more children used a BB gun to kill the cat. After an investigation, police say the case will be referred to juvenile authorities. The Fennimore Police Chief couldn't say how many children were involved.

While at the residence, the officer who responded came upon another crime. He found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana plants and several other items related to the packaging of drugs. While he was investigating that, the Fennimore Police Chief says a man showed up in his vehicle under the influence.

Bradley, Walker, 37, of Fennimore, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - 3rd Offense. His case will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney's office. He could also face charges related to the drug materials found at the home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.