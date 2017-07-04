Police: children kill cat with BB gun in Fennimore

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun.

An officer was called to the 700 block of Garfield Street around 7:35 p.m. Monday for an animal cruelty complaint where one or more children used a BB gun to kill the cat. After an investigation, police say the case will be referred to juvenile authorities. The Fennimore Police Chief couldn't say how many children were involved.

While at the residence, the officer who responded came upon another crime. He found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana plants and several other items related to the packaging of drugs. While he was investigating that, the Fennimore Police Chief says a man showed up in his vehicle under the influence.

Bradley, Walker, 37, of Fennimore, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - 3rd Offense. His case will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney's office. He could also face charges related to the drug materials found at the home.