Driver goes inside to sleep after crashing into Kenosha pond - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver goes inside to sleep after crashing into Kenosha pond

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: WISN PHOTO: WISN

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Emergency crews and dive teams were called to the Hampton Inn & Suites in Kenosha after a vehicle ended up in a pond there early Tuesday morning.

Police told WISN in Milwaukee, there was not one inside the partially submerged vehicle when they arrived at the pond. Crews searched the water as a precaution.

The driver was eventually found inside the hotel. That person allegedly went inside to sleep after the car crashed into the water.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say alcohol is likely a factor in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.