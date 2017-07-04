Driver goes inside to sleep after crashing into Kenosha pond

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Emergency crews and dive teams were called to the Hampton Inn & Suites in Kenosha after a vehicle ended up in a pond there early Tuesday morning.

Police told WISN in Milwaukee, there was not one inside the partially submerged vehicle when they arrived at the pond. Crews searched the water as a precaution.

The driver was eventually found inside the hotel. That person allegedly went inside to sleep after the car crashed into the water.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say alcohol is likely a factor in the incident.