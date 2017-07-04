MPD: Little girl approached by stranger

Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.More >>
The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.
MADISON (WKOW) -- With the fourth of July right around the corner many people are wondering, "Where can I go to see some fireworks?" Well, 27 news has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the area firework displays we could find, that haven't already happened. If we're missing one feel free to email us at news@WKOW.com! All firework displays will be held on July 4th, unless otherwise noted. Columbus: Firemen Park at dusk DeForest: Fireman's Park at...
A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.
Stolen FBI vehicle in Chicago has been found.
Lawyers for a man charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee say their client refused to participate when urged by FBI informants they say harassed him for months.
A former Marine is hiking 1,200 miles across Wisconsin to help his comrades.
A couple of young girls reported they were approached by two suspicious men in Madison on Sunday.
Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.
National Weather Service officials confirm that a third tornado touched down Wednesday, June 28th. In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Green County, an additional tornado also touched down 4 miles west of Janesville.
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.
Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.
