MPD: Little girl approached by stranger

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say officers were called to the area of Adams and Garfield Streets just after 9:00 Tuesday morning for the report of a suspicious person.

A ten-year-old girl had been walking in the area when the man approached her in a grey minivan asking if she wanted gum. The girl refused and walked away, immediately going to her parent who contacted police.

The male, described as possibly African American or Hispanic, drove away.

Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect or his vehicle.