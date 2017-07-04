Exotic cats stolen from Walworth County petting zoo

DELAVAN (WKOW) -- WISN in Milwaukee reports a pair of exotic cats were taken from the Animal Gardens petting zoo in Walworth County Monday night.

The owner, Dana Montana, says the two are seven-week-old Siberian Lynx. "These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat," she said via email.

Delavan police are currently investigating the incident and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

Montana urged anyone who sees the animals or who hears about someone having them to call Delavan police or the zoo at 262-728-8200.

There is a reward for information, Montana said.