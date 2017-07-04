UPDATE: Police release surveillance images of truck suspected in stealing Lynx kittens

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Delavan police are releasing surveillance images of the truck involved in stealing a pair of 7-week-old Siberian Lynx from Animal Gardens.

Police say they believe the truck is a Dodge Ram 1500 Rumble Bee edition, with a yellow scoop on the hood. They say it was manufactured from 2004 to 2005, and there are less than 3,000 black truck made nationwide.

They say the truck is relatively rare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delavan Police at (262) 728-8787.

DELAVAN (WKOW) -- A pair of exotic cats were taken from the Animal Gardens petting zoo in Walworth County Monday night.

The owner, Dana Montana, says the two are seven-week-old Siberian Lynx. "These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat," she said via email.

"We were all very shocked. We've never had it happen in all the years that we've been here. We've never had an issue like this. We were all initially very shocked. Then our first concern was to make sure that they were safe and to get them back," says Christine Zerbini of Animal Gardens.

Delavan police are currently investigating the incident and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified. Police think someone came in through the front gate and took the lynx sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. They're looking at surveillance video to see if the thieves were caught on camera.

Montana says it's important the animals are found because they are on a special diet and need to eat regularly. She's urging anyone who sees the animals or who hears about someone having them to call Delavan police or the zoo at 262-728-8200.

There is a $1,000 reward for information, Montana says.