RIGHT NOW: Firefighters in Verona, Fitchburg, Maple Bluff along with several other agencies on scene of house fire

The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.More >>
The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.More >>
Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.More >>
Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.More >>
Before you celebrate the 4th of July, make sure you know about Wisconsin and your city's laws regarding fireworks.More >>
Before you celebrate the 4th of July, make sure you know about Wisconsin and your city's laws regarding fireworks.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- With the fourth of July right around the corner many people are wondering, "Where can I go to see some fireworks?" Well, 27 news has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the area firework displays we could find, that haven't already happened. If we're missing one feel free to email us at news@WKOW.com! All firework displays will be held on July 4th, unless otherwise noted. Columbus: Firemen Park at dusk DeForest: Fireman's Park at...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- With the fourth of July right around the corner many people are wondering, "Where can I go to see some fireworks?" Well, 27 news has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the area firework displays we could find, that haven't already happened. If we're missing one feel free to email us at news@WKOW.com!More >>
A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.More >>
A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.More >>
Stolen FBI vehicle in Chicago has been found.More >>
Stolen FBI vehicle in Chicago has been found.More >>
Madison is getting ready to host the annual Reebok CrossFit Games this August and organizers of the event were in town to talk more about it.More >>
Madison is getting ready to host the annual Reebok CrossFit Games this August and organizers of the event were in town to talk more about it.More >>
The Health Department gives a sun danger warning to anyone spending time outdoors.More >>
The Health Department gives a sun danger warning to anyone spending time outdoors.More >>
Rescue crews helped three boaters who got caught in the Neenah Menasha Dam on Monday night.More >>
Rescue crews helped three boaters who got caught in the Neenah Menasha Dam on Monday night.More >>
A Baraboo man pleads guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing that started as a bar fight.More >>
A Baraboo man pleads guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing that started as a bar fight.More >>
Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.More >>
Three Gander Mountain stores in our area made the final cut of locations that new owner Camping World will keep open.More >>
Didion Milling has announced plans to rebuild a facility that was destroyed in an explosion and get the company's ethanol plant, which was not damaged, back up and running this month.More >>
Didion Milling has announced plans to rebuild a facility that was destroyed in an explosion and get the company's ethanol plant, which was not damaged, back up and running this month.More >>
A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.More >>
A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.More >>
Lawyers for a man charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee say their client refused to participate when urged by FBI informants they say harassed him for months.More >>
Lawyers for a man charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee say their client refused to participate when urged by FBI informants they say harassed him for months.More >>