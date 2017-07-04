RIGHT NOW: Firefighters in Verona, Fitchburg, Maple Bluff along with several other agencies on scene of house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters from several different agencies including Fitchburg, Verona, and Maple Bluff are on scene of a fire at the corner of Shady Bend Road, and County M in Verona.

Dane County Communications tells 27 news they first got the call at 4:06 pm for a house fire; the house is reportedly an abandoned home.

It isn't clear if anyone is injured, or how the fire started. We'll keep you posted as more information becomes available.