Lake Mendota boaters stop spread of invasive species at new station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Boaters on Lake Mendota have a new tool to stop the spread of invasive species.

The city of Madison opened a boat cleaning station at Marshall Park over the weekend. It's one of the busiest boat launch sites on the lake, especially during the summer holiday.



The Aquatic Invasives Removal Station gives people a place to pull over to drain their boat, hose it down and use special tools to help remove every bit of lake weed in the hard to reach spots, so it doesn't invade another body of water.



Boaters say it's a great convenience to put forward the extra effort. Bill Voelker, who stopped to use the station after a 4th of July boating trip, says conditions on the lake Tuesday made it even more essential, with more weeds collecting on that side of the lake.

"As much boating as we do-- and you see how much more the mess is-- normally we're five minutes doing this, wiping off the boat, pulling a few weeds, and we're out of here. This is going to take a lot more," Voelker tells 27 News.



After getting out of the water, boaters should drain all water from the boat and remove any plants or dirt to protect lakes from invasive species.



This is just one of multiple new additions at the park this summer. You'll also see new bathrooms and a bike repair area next to the site of a new water pumping station.



Plus, there is now a boat, kayak and paddle rental office at a formerly closed up shop near the beach. Marshall Boats owner Tyler Leeper tells 27 News he's already seen many more boaters out at the park and using the new invasive species removal station.



"We expected it to be a little bit slower for it to catch on and immediately we saw people pulling up their boats, using the different features to be able to clean off their boats, which is really exciting," Leeper says. "It shows that boat owners already want to do the right thing."



Leeper is looking forward to bringing more people out to the park this summer, giving people who don't own a boat an opportunity to get out on the water. Marshall Boats also worked with the city to help clear brush near the boat rental building and event area, to provide park goers a better view of the lake.



Click here to learn more about invasive species.