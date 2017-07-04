Families come out for 4th of July parade in Token Creek

TOKEN CREEK (WKOW) -- 2017 marked another year for a fan favorite Independence Day parade in Token Creek.

The "World's Biggest Little Parade" brought out families from across Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Over the years, the event has brought in more than $18,000. The Lions Club says the money goes directly back to the community.

The parade features food tents, a raffle, water guns, a Veteran's Ceremony, kids bike decorating contest, and music.