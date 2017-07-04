Thames Hits Pair of Homers as Brewers Defeat Orioles 6-2

Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department says a part of the Mississippi River is closed for some sort of missing person investigation.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by police after seizing a helicopter near Portland, Oregon. Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said the man jumped a fence Monday to get into Hillsboro Airport and then approached a flight instructor and student who were inside a helicopter.More >>
Crash that injured ten at Boston airport does not appear to be intentional.More >>
For the first time in more than a century, Sunday liquor sales are legal in Minnesota.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>
Injured owl rescued by Florida deputies.More >>
