74-year-old drowns in Razorback Lake of northern Wisconsin

PLUM LAKE, Wis. (AP) -- Vilas County authorities say a 74-year-old man has drowned in Razorback Lake in northern Wisconsin.

The sheriff's department says in a statement that dispatch received a 911 call around 10 a.m. Monday about an unoccupied anchored boat with a fishing net floating next to it.

Emergency crews found the man in about seven to 10 feet of water. The Oneida County Dive Team recovered the body.

The sheriff's department says the victim, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

The cause of the drowning is under investigation.