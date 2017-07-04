One person seriously hurt in Sun Prairie motorcycle crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Fire, EMS, and Police responded to a car vs motorcycle crash that happened near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

Prairie Lakes Drive between Koepker Road and South Grand Avenue had been shut down for processing but has since reopened.

The Dane County Sheriff's office assisted on scene with crash reconstruction; the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.