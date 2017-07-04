A 19-year-old man is dead after ATV crash in northern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TOWN OF ANIWA, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say a 19-year-old man has died in an ATV crash in northern Wisconsin.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it got a 911 call about the accident before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It happened 1 mile north of the Village of Birnamwood, in the Town of Aniwa.

The ATV driver, Brock Hannawell, of Birnamwood, was reported unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scene.

His passenger, an 18-year-old Antigo woman, was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says the accident remains under investigation but speed does not appear to be a factor.

