Thieves steal woman's memorial to her late son

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin mother is making a desperate plea to burglars who stole her most priceless possession: a memorial stone for her stillborn son.

Hazel Flint was moving from her home in Milwaukee on Friday.

She says she couldn't get everything into her U-Haul, so she decided to come back for a final load.

But when she returned, the door was open and a number of things were gone, including the stone for her son, Matthew Aaron.

"I just sat down and cried because that was my son's stone. If you need my kitchen stuff keep it, if you need my bed, keep it. but please do the right thing and return my son's stone," Flint pleaded to WISN.

Flint created the memorial to her son after his death five years ago.