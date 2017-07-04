WI man goes the distance for veterans on the Fourth

HARTLAND (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin man is raising money for veterans with a unique July 4th tradition he started a decade ago.

Carl Meyer of Merton teed off early Tuesday morning at Chenequa Country Club golf course in Hartland.

He moved quickly between shots because he squeezed in at least 100 holes on the holiday.

Meyer does it to raise money for the charity, "Hire Heroes USA".

"Their only focus is to help veterans transition from the military to civilian life. it's a huge need, there are over a half a million unemployed veterans," he told WISN.

Each hole is sponsored by a company or individual.

Meyer has raised more than half-a-million dollars since starting the event ten years ago.