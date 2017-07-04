WI man goes the distance for veterans on the Fourth - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WI man goes the distance for veterans on the Fourth

Posted: Updated:

HARTLAND (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin man is raising money for veterans with a unique July 4th tradition he started a decade ago.
    Carl Meyer of Merton teed off early Tuesday morning at Chenequa Country Club golf course in Hartland.
    He moved quickly between shots because he squeezed in at least 100 holes on the holiday.
    Meyer does it to raise money for the charity, "Hire Heroes USA".
"Their only focus is to help veterans transition from the military to civilian life. it's a huge need, there are over a half a million unemployed veterans," he told WISN.
    Each hole is sponsored by a company or individual.
    Meyer has raised more than half-a-million dollars since starting the event ten years ago.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.