A 14-year-old boy drowns after falling in Root River in Racine

RACINE (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the root river Tuesday, near Washington Park the says a medical examiner.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, is reporting the boy and two other friends were playing near the river when they fell into the water.

One of the two was able to get out but the other did not come up. Someone at the park then used their cell phone to call 911.

The boy was pulled from the water and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

His name has not been released.

