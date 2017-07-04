Veterans join Brewers for batting practice

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers took the chance on Independence Day to honor veterans at Miller Park.

Twenty-five veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War got to be on the field for batting practice. The players also wore jerseys with the names of those veterans during the practice.

"It was an honor to see my name on one of the Brewers jerseys," Korean War veteran Earl Thomas told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. "It's beautiful, and all of the people just been showing their love, and I just love it."

The Brewers presented the veterans with their personalized jerseys before the game.