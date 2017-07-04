RIGHT NOW: Beloit Fire Department is responding to a fire at the - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Beloit Fire Department is responding to a fire at the YMCA

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County Communications is confirming the Beloit Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit.

Officials say they received a call around 10:20 pm Tuesday night that the structure at 1865 Riverside Drive was on fire.

Several units were sent to the scene but the severity, and extent of the fire isn't known at this time. 

We'll update you know when more information becomes available.

