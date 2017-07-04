UPDATE: Fireworks to blame for fire, damage at Beloit YMCA

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit fire officials say fireworks are to blame for the fire and resulting damage to playground equipment at the Stateline Family YMCA.

Deputy Fire Chief Joe Murray estimated the damage at around three-thousand dollars, adding that illegal fireworks use is a problem he sees growing year after year.

The Beloit Police Department said officers spent several hours chasing call after call regarding fireworks on July 4th. Authorities said it's often hard to find the origin of the fireworks because often times, by the time they get to the scene, the explosive has already been fired.

Doug Britts, the CEO of Stateline Family YMCA said he was disappointed by the fire and feels for the kids who play on the playground.

He estimated the damage at around $1,000 and hoped to have the damaged parts replaced within the next week.

In the meantime, Britts said children at the facility will be able to use another playground until the damaged one is fixed.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Beloit Fire Department says the fire at the Stateline Family YMCA is out.

They responded around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 and said firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

No one was hurt. Damage was limited to the outside of the building and some playground equipment.

The fire is under investigation.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County Communications is confirming the Beloit Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit.

Officials say they received a call around 10:20 pm Tuesday night that the structure at 1865 Riverside Drive was on fire.

Several units were sent to the scene but the severity, and extent of the fire isn't known at this time.

We'll update you know when more information becomes available.