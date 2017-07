Red Cross issues emergency call after "critical" blood shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross needs your help filling what it calls a "critical" blood shortage.

The organization issued an emergency call Wednesday for blood and platelet donations. It needs all types after blood donations have fallen short the past two months.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

If you'd like to help, you can schedule an appointment to donate through the Blood Donor App, by visiting this Red Cross website or by calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).

The American Red Cross says blood supplies go down around Independence Day because there are fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives. Overall, the summer months are challenging as people are on vacation and tend to not donate.

Here are some upcoming blood drives:

Columbia County:

Columbus: 8/2/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbus High School, 1164 Farnham

Fall River: 7/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fall River High School, 150 Bradley St

Lodi: 7/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 130 Locust St

Pardeeville: 7/13/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Faustina Parish, 318 S Main St

Portage: 7/27/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Rd

Wisconsin Dells: 7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 1400 Great Wolf Dr and 8/4/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Dells Community Center, 620 Elm Street

Dane County:

Black Earth: 7/28/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., State Bank of Cross Plains, 1030 Mill St

Cottage Grove: 7/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flynn Hall, 116 W Reynolds St

Cross Plains: 7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St

DeForest: 7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Comfort Inn, 5025 Cty Hwy V

Deerfield: 8/3/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd

Fitchburg: 7/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., EmmiRoth USA Inc, 5510 Nobel Drive, Suite 200

Madison:

7/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Days Sheraton Madison Hotel, 706 John Nolen Dr

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lakeview, 4001 Mandrake

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., MGE Innovation Center-East Building, 510 Charmany Dr

7/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smart Motors Toyota/Scion, 5901 Odana Rd

7/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave

7/6/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Madison Toyota/Scion, 3501 Lancaster Dr

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

7/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/11/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

7/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Wisconsin Department of Transportation Madison Office, 2101 Wright St

7/11/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Family Building A, 6000 American Pkwy, NHQ A Bldg

7/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue

7/11/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Univ of WI Extension Dane County, 5201 Fen Oak Dr.

7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Rd

7/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

7/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Steenbock Memorial Library, 550 Babcock Drive

7/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Univ of WI Memorial Library, 728 State St

7/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/19/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Meriter Business Center, 2650 Novation Pkwy

7/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, 330 N Orchard St

7/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Capitol, 2 E Main St

7/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Healthgrades, 1117 Deming Way

7/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Heritage Oaks, 6205 Mineral Point Rd

7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/21/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., State Capitol, 2 E Main St

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

7/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Rd.

7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aprilaire, 1015 East Washington Ave

7/24/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/25/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wisconsin Department of Revenue, 2135 Rimrock Rd

7/25/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/26/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/26/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park Street

7/27/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Douglas Stewart Company, 2402 Advance Road

7/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

7/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/27/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McConnell Hall, 1010 Mound St

7/28/2017: 10:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave

7/29/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/29/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

7/31/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

7/31/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd

7/31/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/1/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Family East Regional Building, 302 N Walbridge

8/1/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

8/1/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive

8/2/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

8/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/3/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

8/3/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

8/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/4/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

8/4/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/4/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harley Davidson of Madison, 6200 Millpond Road

8/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Madison West Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave

8/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Madison East Blood Donation Center, 2109 Zeier Rd

8/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd

Marshall: 7/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Family Church, 120 S Beebe

Mazomanie: 7/8/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, 410 Cramer St

McFarland: 7/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ the King Church, 5306 Main St

Middleton: 7/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave

Monona: 7/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monona Lutheran Church, 4411 Monona Drive

Oregon: 7/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., State Bank of Cross Plains - Oregon, 744 N Main St and 7/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillcrest Bible Church, Hillcrest Bible Church, 752 E Netherwood St

Stoughton: 7/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St

Sun Prairie: 7/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 702 North St

Verona: 7/12/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 515 West Verona Ave

Waunakee: 7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 360, 417 E Main St

Green County:

Brodhead: 7/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 405 9th Ave Cty T and Hwy 104

Juda: 7/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, N2350 County S

New Glarus: 8/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Glarus Bible Church, 207 6th Street

Iowa County:

Barneveld: 7/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 101 Wood St

Dodgeville: 7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Stonefield Apt Homes & Health Services, 407 E Madison St and 7/26/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dodger Bowl Lanes, 318 King Street

Mineral Point: 7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rescue Squad Building, 907 Ridge St

Lafayette County:

Belmont: 7/11/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belmont Inn and Suites, 103 West Moundview Avenue

Benton: 8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 237 E Main

Darlington: 8/1/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 1400 Keep St

South Wayne: 8/2/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marty's Village Inn, 207 West Hwy 11

Richland County:

Richland Center: 7/19/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community/Senior Center, 1050 N Orange St

Rock County:

Beloit: 7/25/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., People's Church, 340 W Grand Ave

Clinton: 7/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Stephens Family Center, 716 Shu Lar Ln

Evansville: 7/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St

Footville: 7/26/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Manor, 111 Commercial Dr

Janesville

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1550 S Osborne Ave

7/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.

7/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital, 3400 E Racine St

Sauk County:

Baraboo: 7/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ho-Chunk Gaming, S3214 County Road BD and 7/31/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Thunderbird Lanes, 1117 8th Street

Hillpoint: 7/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hillpoint VFW Hall, Hwy 154

Prairie du Sac: 8/1/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridges Elementary School, 1200 Broadway St

Reedsburg: 7/24/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 200 Veterans Drive

Spring Green: 8/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 237 E Daley