Swimmer's body found in Fond du Lac County

EMPIRE (WKOW) -- It was a somber end to the Fourth of July holiday for family and friends of a missing boater in Fond du Lac County.

According to a news release, sheriff's deputies found the body of a missing 23-year-old at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Deneveu. He went missing while swimming in the lake at about 3:30 p.m. He went under and didn't resurface.

Authorities haven't released the victim's name, but said he was from Milwaukee and was an avid swimmer.