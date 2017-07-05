Swimmer's body found in Fond du Lac County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Swimmer's body found in Fond du Lac County

EMPIRE (WKOW) -- It was a somber end to the Fourth of July holiday for family and friends of a missing boater in Fond du Lac County.  

According to a news release, sheriff's deputies found the body of a missing 23-year-old at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Deneveu.  He went missing while swimming in the lake at about 3:30 p.m. He went under and didn't resurface.  

Authorities haven't released the victim's name, but said he was from Milwaukee and was an avid swimmer.  

