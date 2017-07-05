Survivor says he was badly burned in Cambria explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- One of the survivors of the explosion at Didion Milling is sharing his story.

Rene Alva, 33, has a long road to recovery. Most of his body was severely burned, including his lungs. He says he is on pain medication and antibiotics, and he will have to undergo many skin graft surgeries.

"My ears a little bit, my head, my face, my arms, my back, my belly," Alva told Milwaukee's WTMJ.

More than a dozen of Alva's co-workers were also hurt in the explosion. Five of them died.

OSHA and other agencies are still on site at Didion Milling trying to figure out what exactly led to the explosion. The demolition of the damaged corn mill begins next week.