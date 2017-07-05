Survivor says he was badly burned in Cambria explosion

There was damage to the outside of the building and some playground equipment after a fire at Beloit's YMCA.More >>
The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.More >>
Verona firefighters and police, along with several other agencies, are investigating a fire in an abandoned house at the corner of County M and Shady Bend Road.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a crash that happened near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A pair of lynx was taken from a Walworth County petting zoo Monday night.More >>
The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.More >>
Madison Mallards will recognize Oscar Mayer Employees on July 4th – former employees to receive free tickets and bratwurstMore >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a crash that happened near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Wisconsin man is raising money for veterans with a unique July 4th tradition he started a decade ago.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is making a desperate plea to burglars who stole her most priceless possession: a memorial stone for her stillborn son.More >>
It was another year of a fan favorite Independence Day parade in Token Creek.More >>
The city of Madison opened a boat cleaning station at Marshall Park over the weekend. It's one of the busiest boat launch sites on the lake.More >>
Driver goes inside to sleep after crashing into Kenosha pond.More >>
Stolen FBI vehicle in Chicago has been found.More >>
