A space for young families in need and seniors to live and give back to each other

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local long-term care center is hoping to grow into a Therapeutic Interactive Intergenerational Neighborhood (TIIN).

The idea was born from founder Karin Krause's life experience. Krause is the RN Executive Director at Hope and a Future on Madison's west side. The adult family home has been a pet project of hers for a long time, she says.

After she saw someone close to her being referred to as a room number instead of her name in a nursing home, Krause knew she wanted to go into healthcare and make a difference. "I'm just a praying sort of person, and I was like, I want to help, and I don't know what to do," says Krause.

Krause adds that she grew up in a single-parent home with little means and that sometimes affected her school work and sense of security. She combined those two life experiences to create Hope and a Future. It's an adult family home where seniors and people with developmental disabilities can share life in a loving home filled with music, art, home grown food, pets and live in professional staff. "Really the standout thing is the number of people that say to me, I walked in the door, and I felt like I was coming home," says Krause. "The continued love and support that goes on here. The relationships are real."

With the TIIN new goal, Hope and a Future will house both young families in poverty and seniors in a new environment where they will be able to give back to each other. "Everybody loves, everybody helps, no matter what their ability is. Even people with dementia have parts of their brain that still work, and they're very relational and they love us! And we enjoy that," says Krause.

In order to expand Hope and a Future and build the housing needed for TIIN, Krause and the rest of her staff and supporters are trying to raise $80,000. You can donate and find out more on their website or by attending a developmental dinner. Krause would like to break ground in fall 2018, pending funding comes in.

Hope and a Future's newest development, the memorial garden, will be dedicated Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at their High Point Road location. It'll be a reunion for their "family of friends" and a way to remember the people in their community who have passed.

With the addition of the TIIN, Krause is also looking for a diversity curriculum for her campus. You can contact her with any information on services.

Krause would like to thank the 200-300 volunteers a year she says makes Hope and a Future possible. "That's what life I think is all about. I believe we have a God, but I believe the biggest outflow of that should be us welcoming each other into our lives, and helping each other get through life," she says.