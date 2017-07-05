North Carolina police respond to call, end up joining in on Slip - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

North Carolina police respond to call, end up joining in on Slip 'N Slide

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Travis Eagledove Courtesy of Travis Eagledove

ASHEVILLE, NC (WKOW) -- Not everyone in one Asheville neighborhood was excited when their street was cordoned off for an annual Fourth of July block party, so they called police.

This year, parents built a giant water slide, according to ABC affiliate WLOS.

Police officers responding to the street complaint, addressed neighbors' concerns, and stressed safety, before joining in on the fun by taking a turn.

Video shows an officer and a child testing out the slide after making sure it was far enough off the road so vehicles could also pass.

The police department even took to Twitter saying, "Well, it was hot."

No citations were issued.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.