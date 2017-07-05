North Carolina police respond to call, end up joining in on Slip 'N Slide

ASHEVILLE, NC (WKOW) -- Not everyone in one Asheville neighborhood was excited when their street was cordoned off for an annual Fourth of July block party, so they called police.



This year, parents built a giant water slide, according to ABC affiliate WLOS.



Police officers responding to the street complaint, addressed neighbors' concerns, and stressed safety, before joining in on the fun by taking a turn.



Video shows an officer and a child testing out the slide after making sure it was far enough off the road so vehicles could also pass.



The police department even took to Twitter saying, "Well, it was hot."

No citations were issued.