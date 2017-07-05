Family of man shot by deputy rallies outside music festival

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Family and friends of a man who was shot to death last month by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy gathered outside a summer music festival to ask for justice in the case.

The Journal Sentinel reports that about a dozen people rallied outside Summerfest's main gate Tuesday night. They held up a memorial pamphlet with photos of 19-year-old Terry Williams.

Williams was shot after a deputy attempted to stop his vehicle because he failed to obey a traffic sign. Facebook video shows Williams did not stop and drove the SUV onto the median. The deputy, Michael Truax, has been placed on leave.

Williams' cousin, Shawna McKee, said the family can't have peace until there is justice.

The family said they did not know if they would file a wrongful death lawsuit.