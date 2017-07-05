Suspect in Northport Drive homicide dies - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in Northport Drive homicide dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 35-year-old man suspected in the Northport Drive homicide that happened Sunday night has died.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died Tuesday morning.

The incident is now being investigated as a murder/suicide.

