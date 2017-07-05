UPDATE: Authorities name victim, suspect in Madison murder/suicide case

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified both the victim and shooting suspect involved in a deadly incident in Madison on Sunday, July 2.

They are 30-year-old Kubb Herr and 35-year-old Ger Lee.

Madison police believe the two men argued before Lee shot Herr at a Northport Drive apartment, and that Lee then shot and seriously injured himself. Lee died from those injuries Tuesday morning.

The medical examiner's report confirms both men died from gunshot injuries.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 35-year-old man suspected in the Northport Drive homicide that happened Sunday night has died.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died Tuesday morning.

The incident is now being investigated as a murder/suicide.

