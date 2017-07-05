UPDATE: Authorities name victim, suspect in Madison murder/suici - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Authorities name victim, suspect in Madison murder/suicide case

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified both the victim and shooting suspect involved in a deadly incident in Madison on Sunday, July 2.

They are 30-year-old Kubb Herr and 35-year-old Ger Lee. 

Madison police believe the two men argued before Lee shot Herr at a Northport Drive apartment, and that Lee then shot and seriously injured himself. Lee died from those injuries Tuesday morning.

The medical examiner's report confirms both men died from gunshot injuries.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 35-year-old man suspected in the Northport Drive homicide that happened Sunday night has died.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died Tuesday morning.

The incident is now being investigated as a murder/suicide.

