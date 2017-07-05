Glass defect leads Madison brewer Karben4 to recall beer bottles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Karben4 is recalling certain beer bottles because there may be a defect in the glass.

The Madison brewery says it was notified by its bottle manufacturer that certain bottles may have a flaw that can result in a loss of carbonation and the potential for a small piece of glass to break and fall into the bottle. Here's how to determine if you bought any of the recalled bottles, according to Karben4:

Consumers can determine whether they have unopened bottles affected by this voluntary recall by looking at the bottom of the bottle. If the number “7” is molded on the center of the bottle bottom, then this bottle may be implicated in this recall. If you have a “7” bottle the next step is to look at the laser etched code on the bottom edge of the bottle. This laser-etched code is 13 digits long. If the fifth through seventh digits are “149” and the bottom of the bottle is stamped “7” then you have an affected bottle. If you cannot find or read the laser-etched code you can also look at the “Bottled On” date on the neck of the bottle. Karben4 has narrowed down the usage of the potentially affected glass to specific products bottled on specific days:

1. Fantasy Factory bottled on 06/06/17, 06/13/17, 06/20/17, 06/22/17

2. Lady Luck bottled on 06/15/17

3. Dragon Flute bottled on 06/13/17

4. Block Party bottled on 06/08/17, 06/22/17

5. Idiot Farm bottled on 06/08/17, 06/15/17, 06/20/17

** All beer K4 date-coded before 06/06/17 or after 06/22/17 is NOT impacted**

If you have any of the affected bottles that have not yet been opened, Karben4 says you should return them to the brewery's taproom at 3698 Kinsman Blvd. in Madison. Anyone who does that will receive their choice of a $10 refund, a free growler with fill or a T-shirt.