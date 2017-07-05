Bail denied to UW grad accused of kidnapping Chinese student in Illinois

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a federal judge in Illinois denied bail to 28 year-old kidnapping suspect Brendt Christensen Wednesday afternoon, a former mentor at UW-Madison expressed shock at the charges leveled against his former student.

Christensen, a PhD candidate in the Physics department at the University of Illinois, is accused of abducting 26 year-old Ying-Ying Zhang.

Investigators say Zhang was last seen getting into Christensen's car on the Illinois campus June 9.

FBI investigators believe she is now dead.

Federal prosecutors revealed in Wednesday's court hearing they have audio of Christensen explaining how Zhang resisted him when he brought her back to his Champaign apartment.

Prosecutors also claim to have a surveillance recording of Christensen -- taken at a vigil for Zhang last week - explaining the characteristics of a perfect victim, and pointing out potential victims in the crowd.

"We weren't surprised at the outcome of this hearing. In a case like this it's not unusual for bail to be denied," said Evan Bruno, Christensen's defense attorney.

But the crime Christensen is accused of committing is very surprising to those in Madison who knew him as great student who helped with important scientific research.

Christensen was a student at UW-Madison from 2009 to 2013, earning Bachelor of Science degrees in both Physics and Mathematics.

For at least two of those years, he lived in a quiet apartment building in the 500 block of W. Main Street with the woman he would eventually marry.

Christensen also worked as a research assistant for UW Physics Professor Matthew Herndon.

"Mr. Christensen was a good student and completed a thesis research project studying simulated Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) data at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) to understand the future prospects of that experiment," wrote Herndon in a statement provided to 27 News. "We met weekly in order for me to direct his research. To me he seemed to be a completely typical student not unusual in any way."

Herndon expressed stunned disbelief by the allegations against his former protege.



"I'm shocked to learn of the crimes he is suspected of committing and that the evidence seems strong that he is guilty. Nothing from my experience with him would have led me to suspect that he would commit crimes of any type. My deepest sympathies lie with the victim and her family. Also, I hope there is some possibility that she may still be found unharmed," wrote Herndon.

Brendt Christensen faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the kidnapping of Ying-Ying Zhang.