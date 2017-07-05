Wisconsin farmers turn to bison as meat choice rises in popularity

The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.More >>
There was damage to the outside of the building and some playground equipment after a fire at Beloit's YMCA.More >>
Beloit fire officials say fireworks are to blame for the fire and resulting damage to playground equipment at the Stateline Family YMCA.More >>
Rene Alva, 33, has a long road to recovery.More >>
The 35-year-old man suspected in the Northport Drive homicide that happened Sunday night has died.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified both the victim and shooting suspect involved in a deadly incident in Madison on Sunday, July 2.More >>
Verona firefighters and police, along with several other agencies, are investigating a fire in an abandoned house at the corner of County M and Shady Bend Road.More >>
A pair of lynx was taken from a Walworth County petting zoo Monday night.More >>
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms an EF1 tornado hit Green County Wednesday night.More >>
The American Red Cross needs your help filling what it calls a "critical" blood shortage.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers took the chance on Independence Day to honor veterans at Miller Park.More >>
RACINE (WKOW) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the root river Tuesday, near Washington Park the says a medical examiner. Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, is reporting the boy and two other friends were playing near the river when they fell into the water.More >>
Madison Mallards will recognize Oscar Mayer Employees on July 4th – former employees to receive free tickets and bratwurstMore >>
