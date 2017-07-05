Teen loses parts of fingers in firework accident

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teen was badly injured after a firework went off in his hand on Monday.

Madison police say they were called to Aldo Leopold Park at 2906 Traceway Dr. just before 9 p.m. on Monday. EMS members told police the 18-year-old lost parts of three fingers and suffered chest burns.

At the hospital, the victim told an officer he had found the firework in the park and lit the fuse.

Police say it is not clear what type of firework he ignited.