Teen loses parts of fingers in firework accident - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen loses parts of fingers in firework accident

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teen was badly injured after a firework went off in his hand on Monday.

Madison police say they were called to Aldo Leopold Park at 2906 Traceway Dr. just before 9 p.m. on Monday. EMS members told police the 18-year-old lost parts of three fingers and suffered chest burns.

At the hospital, the victim told an officer he had found the firework in the park and lit the fuse.

Police say it is not clear what type of firework he ignited.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.