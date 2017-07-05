Fundraiser planned for murder victim's family at Madison Culver's locations

Fundraiser planned for murder victim's family at Madison Culver' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The General Manager of the McFarland Culver's location says they're planning a fundraiser for the family of the victim of a deadly armed robbery.

Christ Kneubeuhl was hired as a contractor and was working at the Todd Drive Culver's at the time of the robbery June 27. Authorities say he died of apparent medical distress.

As a way to raise money for the family of Kneubeuhl, General Manager David Diebels says there will be a fundraising day on Saturday July 15. All three Madison Culver's locations (McFarland, Cottage Grove Road, and Todd Drive) will be participating, and 100% of the sales will be donated to the family.

