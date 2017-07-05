Dozens of gravestones vandalized at Lake Ripley Cemetery

TOWN OF OAKLAND (WKOW) -- A Jefferson County church is figuring out how to replace dozens of damaged gravestones at Lake Ripley Cemetery in the Town of Oakland.

At least 28 headstones were vandalized during two separate attacks, once in May and again in June.

"What breaks my heart is that someone(s), not once but twice come back [vandalized] and destroy some of these graves," said Scott Marrese-Wheeler, a pastor at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, who owns the cemetery. "We're estimating at close to $40-thousand [in damage]."

He says some of the stones were cracked or shattered after being knocked over.

Many of the stones are over a century-old, including one that belongs to a Civil War veteran.

"They're [gravestones] really priceless in that way, it's hard to put a value on them cause they're so old," said Marrese-Wheeler, noting the challenge restorers face when trying to repair the gravestones. "They're looking at those to see if they can piece those back, they have the ability to do that to some degree, but some are irreplaceable."

Almost two months after the first incident in May, no one has been held responsible for vandalizing the gravestones.

Marrese-Wheeler still questions why anyone would violate the cemetery and destroy the stones.

"It's not like they're gaining anything financial in stealing, they're desecrating something sacred," he said.

The cemetery board is looking into options to increase security such as placing cameras and lights around the cemetery and install a front gate.

The church asks any family members of the damaged stones or anyone with information about what happened to the stones, to call them at (608) 423-3001.