Person suffers spinal cord injury diving into Marquette Co. lake - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Person suffers spinal cord injury diving into Marquette Co. lake

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF WESTFIELD (WKOW) -- Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney tells 27 News a person suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury while diving into Lawrence Lake in the Town of Westfield around midday Tuesday.

Sheriff Gaffney says the person jumped into the lake from some sort of boat. After the injury, the person was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The sheriff adds that the person is from the Manitowoc area. He did not know the patient's exact condition when we spoke with him Wednesday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.