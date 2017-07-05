Person suffers spinal cord injury diving into Marquette Co. lake

TOWN OF WESTFIELD (WKOW) -- Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney tells 27 News a person suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury while diving into Lawrence Lake in the Town of Westfield around midday Tuesday.

Sheriff Gaffney says the person jumped into the lake from some sort of boat. After the injury, the person was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The sheriff adds that the person is from the Manitowoc area. He did not know the patient's exact condition when we spoke with him Wednesday.