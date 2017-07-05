Authorities rescue person from Rock River - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities rescue person from Rock River

TOWN OF ROCK (WKOW) -- Authorities in Janesville say one person was taken to the hospital following a water rescue on Tuesday.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of South River Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle in the Rock River.

When units arrived on the scene, the person who was in the car before was out of the car and floating down the river. Authorities say the river is currently above flood stage, which makes it difficult for a shore based rescue.

The department's dive rescue boat was deployed and crews were able to pull the victim into the boat.

The victim was transported to Mercy hospital. There is no word on their condition.

