New bill would create firearm safety course for state high schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new bill proposed last week by Republican lawmakers would require the state to create a firearm safety course to be offered at high schools in Wisconsin.

Assembly Bill 427, which was introduced June 30, would require the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to work to develop a firearm education course to be offered as an elective.

The State Superintendent would have to develop the curriculum with the Department of Natural Resources, a law enforcement agency, or an organization that specializes in firearms safety or certifies firearms instructors.

The curriculum must be prepared before the first school year that begins after the bill is passed.

The bill does not require a school district to offer the course. It the district chooses to offer it, the course must be taught or supervised by an individual who demonstrates proof of training in firearms safety.

The bill prohibits the presence or use of live ammunition in such a course.