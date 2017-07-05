Summerfest performer has dream come true

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest is famous for all the music it features, with so many stages and so many performers.

It can be hard to stand out in that crowd, but Wednesday, a Wisconsin musician found himself center stage at the Harley Davidson Roadhouse.

Eric Look received a special introduction from Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett before his band's performance.

Eric has autism, something many people in his audience never know.

"When he was little he couldn't even handle the Christmas concerts at school or anything. So it's just amazing to see him playing at Summerfest. And I'm very proud of him," Eric's mother Debbie told WISN.

"I like when I rock out on my keyboard and it's kind of a lot of fun for me to give me the opportunity to perform the gig," said Eric.

The 29 year old from Oak Creek says he's always wanted to play the big gig, so this was a dream come true for him.

One of his band mates says Eric's kindness and professionalism are the big reasons she loves to perform with him.