Summerfest to hold "Fan For Life" drawing Sunday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hardcore Summerfest fans have a real opportunity coming up.

Sunday, the first 30,000 people to come through the gates between noon and 3 p.m. will get in for free and get a ticket to next year's Summerfest.

Then, at 3:30 Sunday afternoon, they'll pick fifty of those ticket numbers, and those 50 people will become Summerfest fans for life, meaning they'll get in to Summerfest for free for the rest of their lives.