Summerfest to hold "Fan For Life" drawing Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Summerfest to hold "Fan For Life" drawing Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hardcore Summerfest fans have a real opportunity coming  up.
    Sunday, the first 30,000 people to come through the gates between noon and 3 p.m. will get in for free and get a ticket to next year's Summerfest.
    Then, at 3:30 Sunday afternoon, they'll pick fifty of those ticket numbers, and those 50 people will become Summerfest fans for life, meaning they'll get in to Summerfest for free for the rest of their lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.