Thieves nearly hit police car head-on - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thieves nearly hit police car head-on

Posted: Updated:

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- New video shows suspected car thieves nearly hitting a police car head-on.    
    It happened in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield Wednesday morning.
    Police say the suspects broke into an auto dealership, trying to steal the keys to cars on the lot.
    When officers got there, the suspects took off.
    Investigators believe the same suspects broke into an Enterprise rental office before the dealership, but couldn't get any vehicles.
    Two of them were eventually arrested, but police say at least three others are still on the loose.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.