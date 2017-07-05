Thieves nearly hit police car head-on

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- New video shows suspected car thieves nearly hitting a police car head-on.

It happened in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspects broke into an auto dealership, trying to steal the keys to cars on the lot.

When officers got there, the suspects took off.

Investigators believe the same suspects broke into an Enterprise rental office before the dealership, but couldn't get any vehicles.

Two of them were eventually arrested, but police say at least three others are still on the loose.