GOP budget disagreement could jeopardize 10,000 jobs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next state budget could play a role in whether a big company takes space in Wisconsin, bringing along thousands of jobs.

The major holdup in the budget is the $1 billion deficit in transportation funding.

According to a memo from Assembly republican leaders, the technology company Foxconn has indicated its desire to move to southeastern Wisconsin and bring up to 10,000 jobs.

But they say the I-94 project through Racine and Kenosha counties continues to be delayed.

Assembly republican leaders are now asking a number of special interest groups and business to help them find ways to make up the budget shortfall.