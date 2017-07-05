GOP budget disagreement could jeopardize 10,000 jobs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GOP budget disagreement could jeopardize 10,000 jobs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The next state budget could play a role in whether a big company takes space in Wisconsin, bringing along thousands of jobs.
    The major holdup in the budget is the $1 billion deficit in transportation funding.
    According to a memo from Assembly republican leaders, the technology company Foxconn has indicated its desire to move to southeastern Wisconsin and bring up to 10,000 jobs.
    But they say the I-94 project through Racine and Kenosha counties continues to be delayed.
    Assembly republican leaders are now asking a number of special interest groups and business to help them find ways to make up the budget shortfall.

