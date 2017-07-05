DNR: Algae, plant growth kill thousands of fish on Indian Lake

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Thousands of fish turned up dead at a Dane County lake this week.

Fish experts with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined Wednesday Indian Lake's oxygen levels dropped, which killed off multiple species of fish.



Officials say an algae bloom appeared on the lake over the weekend. That, combined with an overgrowth of aquatic plants that started dying likely took up all the oxygen, leaving the fish with nowhere to go to survive.

"These small lakes that are completely shallow water. The plants dominate and if they die off they can have pretty profound impacts to the fish," says David Rowe, DNR fisheries team supervisor.

The lake is part of a popular county park, with trails and a dog park. Becky Irving says she was at the park over the weekend with her dog and the water was clear. She's going to think twice about letting her dog get in the water now, after seeing how quickly this happened.

"It would definitely make me kind of concerned, as far as if I want to come back to this area, or at least stay away from the water," Irving tells 27 News.



The DNR recently removed carp from Indian Lake to reduce numbers of the invasive fish. Fewer carp may have contributed to the overgrowth of aquatic plants, leading to the drop in oxygen when they died off, according to Rowe.



Officials say the way to prevent blooms is to better manage nutrient runoff from area farms, to keep phosphorus and other nutrients from getting washed into the lakes in the rain. Blooms are heavily dependent on the weather. Hot conditions can cause them to grow bigger.



