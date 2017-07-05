Concerts on the Square celebrates July 4th, Capitol anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) -- The performance of Concerts on the Square in Madison had a little extra meaning Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra played to celebrate Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of the state Capitol building.

State Senator Roger Roth said he looks forward with great optimism to the Capitol's future over the next 100 years.

"I know that that building will still stand for the freedom and liberty that we espouse here."

Wednesday's theme was Red, White and Boom.

The concert series continues next Wednesday night.