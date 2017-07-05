Former Mauston teacher takes plea deal in child sex case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Mauston teacher takes plea deal in child sex case

Posted: Updated:

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A former Mauston teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student took a plea deal.
    Court records show Stewart Thompson pleaded guilty to one felony count of exposing his genitals to a child.
    Felony charges of sex assault of a student by school staff and child enticement were dropped.
    Thompson was also convicted of two misdemeanors.
    He'll be sentenced in September.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.