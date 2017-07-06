Art Fair on the Square to draw hundreds of thousands to Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Art Fair on the Square this weekend will raise money for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be there.

The event runs Saturday, July 8 from 9 .m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Hundreds of artists who work with all mediums will be on the Capitol Square. There will also be music, entertainment, international cuisine and locally-sourced food.

This is MMoCA's biggest fundraiser and helps to provide free admission to the museum as well as programs year-round.

The Kids Area is at the King Street corner of the walkway leading to the Capitol building. Children can make collages, build fairy houses, do beading, screen-printing, coloring, jewelry making and more.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Art Fair on the Square. You can stop by the 27 News booth to spin our prize wheel and meet with your favorite news personalities. Brandon Taylor, Branden Borremans, Brian Olson and Caroline Bach will be at the booth Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tony Galli and Nick Buffo will be there from 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Jennifer Kliese, Max Tsaparis and Hunter Saenz will man the booth from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. will be Amber Noggle, Bob Lindmeier and Dani Maxwell.

